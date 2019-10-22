JOHANNESBURG - TruePrice has been crunching the automotive sale price numbers again, but rather than comparing competing models, the company’s latest analysis looks across entire brands - in this case Germany’s ‘big three’ premium marques - Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
The company attends hundreds of auctions each year to record the actual sale prices of used vehicles at auction, and in this latest study it analysed its entire database of vehicles from all three brands to determine which one holds its value the best.
And the winner is… Mercedes-Benz.
TruePrice calculated that Mercedes-Benz vehicles retained an average of 70.10 percent of their value, versus the new list price, while Audi came in a distant second with 62.49 percent and BMW trailed with 58.65 percent.
TruePrice managing director Darryl Jacobson attributes Mercedes-Benz’s success to its widespread appeal across the age groups, and he also noted that there had been in increase in younger buyers bidding on Mercedes cars in the last few years.