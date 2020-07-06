Audi working on A9 electric flagship inspired by Aicon concept - report

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ingolstadt, Germany - Just like its sister brand Volkswagen, Audi is embarking on a massive electrification drive, with the premium German carmaker planning to put up to up to 20 all-electric models on its showroom floors by 2025. This would essentially account for 40 percent of Audi’s overall volumes, and there will be a diverse range of products, from small cars to big SUVs and everything in between. The subject of this story, however, is the new flagship sedan that Audi is said to be working on. According to Autocar , Audi is developing a new flagship electric saloon that will be called the A9 E-tron, and it should see light of day around 2024. The new Audi flagship, which is said to have a Sportback-style shape, will compete with the upcoming Mercedes EQS and the next-generation Jaguar XJ , which will be electric only, as well as the electric version of the next BMW 7 Series, which will be offered with a variety of drivetrains.

Like the Jaguar and Mercedes, however, the Audi A9 E-tron will be an electric-only affair and the car will take some inspiration from the Aicon concept, Autocar adds.

While little is known about the car’s electric powertrain at this stage, the car is expected to make make some technological strides when it comes to autonomous driving features and in-car connectivity, Autocar reports. To that end, the A9 is expected to feature a range of 5G connectivity functions as well as augmented reality interfaces.

Could a vehicle like this eventually replace the A8 completely. Nothing has been mentioned as yet, but it’s probably only a matter of time.

Audi currently only offers one fully-electric model in the form of the E-tron SUV, but as mentioned, that is set to change rapidly in the next five years. The expanded E-tron family will also include a Q4 E-tron compact SUV and a fastback sedan called the E-tron GT.

IOL Motoring



