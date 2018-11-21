A TT saloon would likely have been inspired by the TT Sportback Concept.

Ingolstadt, Germany - Audi’s head of communication has squashed the widespread rumours that the next-generation TT would become a five-door Sportback. Speaking to CarAdvice , Peter Oberndorfer said that although the company had originally mooted the idea of a TT ‘family’, this was no longer the case.

Why?

“I think the TT is an icon, and to do a family car out of that is quite difficult.

“And especially in these times where we have to concentrate more and more, because we have to do gasoline and diesels on the one side, and electrification on the other side,” he told the Australian publication.

“So we’re quite happy with one TT at the moment," he explained.

Audi had hinted at such a ‘family’ as far back as 2014 when it revealed the TT Sportback and TT Quattro concept cars, the former being a low-slung five-door hatch and the latter a crossover.

At the time, both were described by Audi technical head Dr Ulrich Hackenberg as being potential members of a future TT family.

"With the TT, Audi created one of the automotive design icons of the last 20 years," Hackenberg said at the time.

"In the years since, we have designed our sporty and elegant five-door Audi A5 Sportback and Audi A7 Sportback. In our Audi TT Sportback concept show car, we are now fusing both concepts to form a new member of a potential TT family."

That’s clearly not the thinking anymore.

But it all begs another question.

All good and well not messing with the TT's heritage, but given that so many of Audi’s modern products are being criticised for being bland, why not simply infuse some of the TT's design language into the mainstream saloons and crossovers, but without using the TT badge on them?

Just a thought.

IOL Motoring



