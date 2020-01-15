ADELAIDE - What do you do when you want to grab some beers from the 'bottle-o' but your car doesn't have air conditioning? If you're Aussie prankster Michael Alexander Philippou, you simply turn your car into a mobile swimming pool. Philippou appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday for driving a car full of water to a liquor store during a heat wave. But as you'll see in the video below, there was some serious engineering involved in this project.

The 28-year-old, who operates the RackaRacka YouTube channel with his twin brother Danny, faced the Christies Beach Magistrates Court in Adelaide on charges including driving in a reckless or dangerous manner, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to wear a seat belt.

Last year he posted a video online of him and his companion Jackson O'Doherty wearing goggles and a scuba diving gear while driving the modified Ford Laser.

The suspension of the leaking sedan clearly struggled with the weight of the water as it drove to a drive-in liquor store where Philippou and O'Doherty bought two bottles of beer.