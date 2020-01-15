ADELAIDE - What do you do when you want to grab some beers from the 'bottle-o' but your car doesn't have air conditioning? If you're Aussie prankster Michael Alexander Philippou, you simply turn your car into a mobile swimming pool.

Philippou appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday for driving a car full of water to a liquor store during a heat wave. But as you'll see in the video below, there was some serious engineering involved in this project.

The 28-year-old, who operates the RackaRacka YouTube channel with his twin brother Danny, faced the Christies Beach Magistrates Court in Adelaide on charges including driving in a reckless or dangerous manner, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to wear a seat belt. 

Last year he posted a video online of him and his companion Jackson O'Doherty wearing goggles and a scuba diving gear while driving the modified Ford Laser.

The suspension of the leaking sedan clearly struggled with the weight of the water as it drove to a drive-in liquor store where Philippou and O'Doherty bought two bottles of beer.

The video shows them drinking the beer underwater.

Another video posted in December showed police arresting Philippou over the stunt.

Magistrate Susan O'Connor on Wednesday relaxed Philippou's bail conditions to allow him to travel interstate before he appears in court next in February.

Outside court, Philippou was surrounded by supporters and at one point pretended to get stuck in a door, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

“I'm confident as always. I've been ready for this. We've been training hard for this. It will be quick,” he told ABC.

You can watch the YouTube videos below, but we must throw in a NSFW disclaimer here as there is some 'strong language'. 

AP & IOL