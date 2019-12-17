PERTH, AUSTRALIA - A man has successfully cooked a pork roast in his car on a scorching hot day in Australia.
Stu Pengelly placed the slab of pork in a baking tin on a seat in his red Datsun Sunny in Perth, Western Australia, for around 10 hours.
"It worked a treat!" he said in a Facebook post with pictures of the cooked meat cut into slices to demonstrate its doneness.
Pengelly also gave the temperature as it increased throughout the day, culminating in a "staggering 81 degrees Celsius inside temperature" at 1 p.m.
"Things to note ..... it has tinted windows, door & window seals are shot & there is a big rust hole in the roof, which stops the car getting as hot as it potentially could," Pengelly said on Facebook. "If this was a later model vehicle & painted black the temperature at a guess could climb significantly higher."