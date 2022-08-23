Back a hero and win a Toyota Fortuner

Johannesburg - Heroes don’t always have to wear capes especially when they’re being backed to be part of a winning duo as part of the Toyota Fortuner Challenge. This year’s heroes will be teamed up with four selected readers of four different media houses, including Independent Media to see whether they have got what it takes to drive away in a Fortuner.

Story continues below Advertisement

Once you’ve been selected to represent us you will be challenged both physically and mentally with one of these heroes, drawn out of a hat on the morning of the event and once the points have been tallied and audited, the winner gets to be the owner of South Africa’s most popular SUV. So if you think you’ve got what it takes, don’t hesitate, send in your details and see if you have the right stuff. You can click here to enter or SMS the keyword "Challenger" followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1 - 10 (with 1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 33258. SMS’s charged at R1.50 and T's & C's apply.

Now let’s meet the heroes.. Oupa Mohoje: Rugby Rockstar @oupsmo #Oupa2022 Teboho Stephen 'Oupa' Mohojé is a South African rugby union player for the Cheetahs in the Pro14 and the Free State Cheetahs in the Currie Cup. Oupa is a force to be reckoned with, on and off the field.

Story continues below Advertisement

He defines 'God, Family and Rugby' as the three most important things in his life. As a proud player of the Cheetahs, Oupa has found confidence in his ability to bounce back from injury and face any challenge head-on. He is also a great cook! Oupa’s only competitor is himself. He remains a student of life and sees every day as an opportunity to do and be better. His brute strength, both physically and mentally, is what makes him a true contender for the Fortuner Challenge first place victory.

Story continues below Advertisement

Grace Motswana: Fit-fluencer @gracemotswana #Grace2022 Grace Motswana is a South African socialite, Fit-repreneur and HerbaLife Wellness Coach and is taking the online fitness world by storm. After posting pictures and videos of her aspiring lifestyle online, she gained popularity as a fit-fluencer force to be reckoned with. She uses her platform to showcase her healthy fitness regime including workouts, her progress and healthy living tips.

Story continues below Advertisement

When Grace has a goal in mind, she’ll do anything to achieve it. Her tenacity, stamina and unwavering determination is what will see her through any challenge in life. Giniel de Villiers: Motorsport Legend @therealginiel #Giniel2022 Giniel de Villiers is a South African racing and rally driver, famously known as the first South African to win the Dakar Rally.

He’s come a long way since racing farm tractors with his go-kart as a young boy. After a decade of racing on circuits, his old farmyard go-kart instincts were awakened by the challenge of off-road racing. His hobbies include Golf, bike riding and kite surfing.

As such a powerhouse in the off-road world, sometimes it’s tough to tell the difference between man and machine. Giniel will take on the Fortuner Challenge the same way he takes on any challenge, with guts of steel and an insatiable taste for victory. Bianca Buitendag: Olympic Surfer @biancabuitendag #Bianca2022

Bianca Buitendag is a South African professional surfer. She has represented South Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympics where she won silver in the women's shortboard competition. Bianca has a history in sport, a heart for her community and a mind for business. The ocean and the outdoors are her happy places.