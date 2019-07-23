Sydney - Some rather clumsy driving led Australian police to a A$200 million (R1.9 billion) drug bust on Monday, after a man crashed a van laden with 270kg of crystal meth into a patrol car parked outside a police station in suburban Sydney. The 28-year-old man slammed the drug-filled Toyota Quantum van into the empty police patrol car in Eastwood, in the city's north, crushing its bonnet, before speeding off, CCTV footage shows. He was caught by police an hour later.

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van. Police said in a statement the drugs had a street value of A$200 million.

The driver was arrested and charged with drug supply as well as negligent driving and he was due in court on Tuesday.

Reuters