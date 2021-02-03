Be prepared - this could be a new hijacking method on SA highways

JOHANNESBURG - Car hijackings are a frightening reality in South Africa, accounting for more than half of all vehicle crimes according to Tracker, which is why it’s important to remain vigilant at all times and pay attention to potential new methods.

Hijackings on freeway onramps is not known to be a common occurrence, but a video circulating on social media recently shows what could be a new hijacking method.

The video shows a female driver being boxed in by the vehicle in front and then hijacked by some of its occupants on the Beyers Naude onramp in Johannesburg. Although it’s not clear when the video was taken or how common this modus operandi is, MasterDrive managing director Eugene Herbert says it still serves as a reminder of the importance of hijack awareness whilst driving.

“Even though this was completely unexpected, there are still some basic techniques to help detect a potentially dangerous situation immediately and then give you the chance and space to escape that situation,” Herbert says.

“The driver was blocked in by the hijacker’s car that preceded her and soon by traffic behind her. A key way to prevent yourself from being in this position is to ensure that you keep at least three metres between yourself and the car in front of you when stationary. Admittedly, it would have been difficult to move around the hijackers in this video as their position appears to be carefully chosen but, in many instances, it could give you the space to move around quickly and safely.