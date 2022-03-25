Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 25, 2022

Beijing Motor Show postponed due to Covid-19 surge in China - report

File picture: Mercedes-Benz AG

Published 4h ago

Beijing - Organisers of the Beijing Motor Show, which was scheduled to be held in late April, have postponed the event due to a recent flare up of Covid-19 cases in China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Auto China, the event's organisers, have yet to decide on a new date, the sources said, declining to be identified as the information was not yet public. Auto China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since it contained the initial outbreak centred on Wuhan in 2020 and multiple provinces have rolled out movement controls.

The trade show in the world's largest vehicle market alternates each year between Beijing and Shanghai.

It traditionally attracts both international and domestic carmakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota,and Geely, and is often used as a launch pad to announce new products.

The Beijing Motor Show was also postponed in 2020 to September of that year from April due to the coronavirus.

Reuters

