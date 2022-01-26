Bentley set to launch its first all-electric car in 2025

London - Silently wafting Bentley cars certainly lend themselves to electrification, and now that’s firmly in the pipeline following the announcement on Wednesday that the British carmaker is set to launch its first fully-electric car in 2025. This will of course be the prestigious British brand's first step toward offering a fully-electric model line-up by 2030.

Bentley also committed to investing 2.5 billion pounds (R51bn) in sustainability over the next decade. The carmaker said it would reconfigure its UK plant in Crewe to build the new vehicle. It did not provide further details on what form its first fully-electric vehicle will take. “Today is arguably the most important day in Bentley’s modern history, and is a testament to the hard work and skill of our colleagues in Crewe. The journey really does start now,” said Bentley’s Board Member for Manufacturing, Peter Bosch.

“We are already marking the pinnacle in luxury car production and have already transformed our factory to become carbon neutral, with industry-leading environmental credentials. “With our new ‘Dream Factory’ concept, we now go to zero also with water, waste and other environmental impacts until 2030. Unique craftsmanship, customer interaction and employee experience will be enhanced by digital tech, higher flexibility and new ways of personalisation. We will develop the best of Crewe into the future benchmark of luxury car manufacturing.” Across the motor industry, major manufacturers have been rolling out plans to electrify their car ranges, with looming fossil-fuel car bans spurring them on to make huge investments in the new technology.