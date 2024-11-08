Bentley to create world’s first ‘true Luxury Urban SUV’ as it embarks on electrification drive

Bentley has revealed that its first fully electric vehicle (EV) will be revealed to the world in 2026, creating what it calls an “entirely new segment”. Billed as the world’s first “true Luxury Urban SUV” the new vehicle will also inaugurate the British marque’s extended “Beyond100+” business strategy, which will see it becoming a fully electric car manufacturer by 2035, and not 2030 as was originally envisaged.

Bentley is one of numerous car manufacturers rethinking their EV strategies following lower-than-expected global updake. Nonetheless, en route to its new goal, Bentley plans to launch a new electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) every year from 2026 onwards until the mid-2030s. The revised strategy means that PHEV models will continue to be offered by the company until 2035.

Bentley says its Beyond100+ strategy demands a fundamental reinvention of its manufacturing infrastructure at its facility in Crewe, England, which is already certified as carbon neutral. Bentley’s manufacturing facility in Crewe is ready for an electric future. Picture: Supplied “Four years almost to the day that Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow,” said Bentley Motors CEO Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser. “Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035, and reinforcing our credentials as the British creator of extraordinary cars for over a century and beyond.”