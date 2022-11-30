BMW 325iS EVO2 Gusheshe in ‘mint condition’ to be auctioned in Joburg

Johannesburg – The locally developed BMW 325iS is one of South Africa’s most iconic and sought after-cars, and now an example that’s said to be in mint condition is heading for auction. This 1991 E30 325iS EVO2 is set to go under the hammer at the Creative Rides showroom in Johannesburg on December 3. The vehicle is being auctioned with no reserve and the auctioneer believes it could set an auction record for this model.

Story continues below Advertisement

But how much is this Gusheshe really worth? With such a rare model it’s difficult to tell. There is currently only one listed on Autotrader and the asking price is R1 million. Creative Rides recently auctioned an example for R750 000, but it apparently wasn’t as neat as the new one being auctioned in December. This EVO2, which is silver with a black interior, has 160 000km on the clock and has been garaged by the most recent owner for the past 25 years. Designed as a homologation special for the South African Group N racing series, the E30 325iS has become a cult car in its own right, and in more recent years it has also become something of a legend on the drifting and spinning circuit.

Affectionately nicknamed Gushese (“panty dropper”) by many South Africans, only 500 of these special E30s were made. The EVO2’s 2.7-litre straight-six engine boasted Alpina modifications and produced 155kW, which was 10kW more than the EVO1 that was launched in 1990, while torque stood at 265Nm. According to BMW, the 325iS could run to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds (which was truly impressive in those days) while the top speed was listed at 225km/h. “Driving an E30 325iS EVO2 in this country is surreal,” says Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick. “It turns more heads than any Italian supercar, and a chorus of ‘Gusheshe, Gusheshe’ from fellow motorists and pedestrians follows you down the road.

Story continues below Advertisement

“If there ever was a South African collector cult classic, the BMW E30 325iS EVO2 is it.” Creative Rides is also auctioning off a BMW 333i, another locally developed icon that preceded the 325iS, as well as a 1971 3.0 CSi. The December 3 auction will also see a number of American muscle cars going under the hammer, including a 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible and 1956 Chevrolet 210 restomod, and attendees can also look forward to European exotics like the 1959 Mercedes 190SL Roadster.

Story continues below Advertisement