BMW cuts back on product investments as Covid-19 crisis hits profits

Munich, Germany - BMW's profits stagnated in the first quarter of 2020, as the heavy costs on the car industry doled out by the coronavirus pandemic forced the German carmaker to significantly roll back investments.

At 574 million euros (R11.5bn), the premium carmaker's Q1 net profit is not too far off the same three months last year. However, the 2019 figures were held down by the fact that BMW had been forced to set aside 1.4 billion euros for a fine in an EU cartel probe.

Chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said that BMW would reduce its investment pot from 5.7 billion euros (R115bn) last year to less than 4 billion euros (R80.8bn) in 2020.

"In view of the current situation, we will either put certain projects on hold or subject them to further review," he said.

BMW has not stated which future products would be in the firing line, but the production version of the M Next concept, which would have replaced the i8, is reportedly being cancelled.