BMW i3 HomeRun Edition marks the end of the road for this innovative EV

Munich - Small, eccentric, innovative and battery powered, the BMW i3 was a radical proposition when it first entered production back in 2013. But now BMW’s electric pioneer is bowing out as the company shifts its focus to an ever-growing range of electric models based on its current SUVs and sedans.

BMW announced this week that it is ending production of the i3 at its Leipzig plant in Germany. But it is going out with a bang, with the carmaker announcing a special, final edition called the i3 HomeRun. The edition is available in two exclusive paint finishes - Frozen Red II and Frozen Dark Grey - and other distinguishing features include double-spoke 20-inch alloys and Adaptive LED headlights. The cabin is finished in Vernasca Dark Truffle leather and the edition also features a leather instrument panel, galvanised trim on the steering wheel and Carum Grey roof lining.

As a final bonus, clients of the special edition will be able to witness its completion in the assembly hall in person. Since entering production in late 2013, BMW has produced just over 250 000 i3s. The compact EV was sold in more than 74 countries around the world. Its innovative construction consists of an aluminium chassis, which houses the 135kW electric motor and high-voltage battery, and a lightweight passenger cell made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP).

BMW also made use of recycled materials for 25 percent of the interior, while the vehicle’s thermoplastic outer skin was made from partly recycled raw materials. “The BMW i3 started out as an exotic specimen on the still barely tapped market for electric vehicles, developed into a classic with unmistakable charisma already in the course of its production period and goes down in the company's history as a pioneer of sustainable mobility,” BMW said. Strictly it’s not the end of the road for the i3 badge, however, as it lives on as an electric version of the current 3 Series, albeit for sale in China only.