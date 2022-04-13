BMW i7, AKA electric version of the new 7 Series, teased ahead of 20 April debut

Munich - In a week from now BMW will pull the covers off its first-ever i7 as a flagship electric sedan that will rival the Mercedes EQS. The new BMW i7 will also usher in a new 7 Series family, which is expected to offer a wide range of powertrains in addition to the all-electric i7, from petrol to diesel and hybrid. While technical details remain scarce for now, BMW has promised that the i7 will boast a driving range of over 600km.

BMW has also released a new teaser image showing the i7’s huge illuminated kidney grille and slim headlights, which have upper light elements made from crystal glass. Although it’s not built on a dedicated EV platform like its Mercedes and Tesla counterparts, BMW says the new i7 and 7 Series will be “trail-blazing in every respect”. Its cabin is certainly at the cutting edge of luxury and tech from what we’ve heard so far.

Those sitting in the back of the new BMW 7 Series can look forward to a “unique cinematic experience” facilitated by an ultra-wide Theatre Screen that moves out the roof liner. Other highlights include the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof with adjustable LED light threads, new-generation iDrive operating system and a large curved display on the dashboard. Another innovative feature is the ‘My Modes’ function, which will allow the driver to precisely customise the car’s interior ambience and driving characteristics.

“Like no other model, the BMW 7 Series stands for BMW's innovative strength," BMW’s development director Frank Weber enthused. "The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers." All will be revealed on 20 April.