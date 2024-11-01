BMW South Africa’s unique 50-year journey documented in new coffee table book

BMW has a long and proud history in South Africa. Not only was our local factory in Rosslyn BMW’s first to be built outside of Germany, but a number of unique and iconic performance cars came from the local operation, most of them linked to its motorsport exploits. This illustrious history has now been documented in a 640-page hardback coffee table book authored by Johann Venter and Marek Letowt, and published by The Vantage Corporation.

‘BMW - The Unique South African Story’ documents the 51-year journey of the Bavarian brand on local shores, from the set-up of Plant Rosslyn to the creation of unique models like the BMW 2000 SA and 333i, while also delving into the complete history of BMW M Motorsport, which partly originated on local soil. Furthermore, readers can look forward to numerous never-seen-before images and clippings from archives around the world. The book is priced from R3,950. Picture: Supplied This comprehensive compilation also includes first-hand accounts from the Chief Executive officers and Managing Directors that have been at the helm of the local operation, and the company’s social responsibility initiatives and cultural collaborations have been documented too. “This book is a culmination of a lifelong passion for the BMW brand. This has led to me joining forces with one of the most ardent BMW enthusiasts I know to create something that truly reflects this heritage brand in South Africa,” said author Johan Venter.

BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen describes the book as a beautiful mix of nostalgia, achievement and community intrigue. “We are proud to reflect on our company’s iconic history, particularly during a time that highlights South Africa’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Moreover, we are pleased to see it preserved in this detailed publication.” The publishers will be printing two editions of the book: 2,000 standard copies, priced at R3,950, and 333 ‘limited edition’ copies, at R8,900, which are leather-bound and boxed. Click here to order yours.