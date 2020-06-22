BMW will soon launch an M5 CS variant with even more power - report

Munich, Germany - When it launched the M4 CS three years ago, BMW promised that we’d eventually see a whole family of CS-badged M cars, and according to a new report it appears as if the facelifted M5 will be the next car to receive that special treatment.

According to BMW Blog, the BMW M5 CS is set to debut later this year, and the vehicle’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine is likely to be tuned to produce around 478kW, which is 18kW more than the current M5 Competition musters and 28kW more than its arch rival, the Mercedes-AMG E63.

But if we look at the script followed by the M4 and M2 CS models, there will be a lot more to this package than just a mild power boost. Expect a unique styling package that includes a carbon fibre front splitter and unique wheels, among other niceties.

What’s more, the M5 CS is almost certain to follow a similar kilo-shedding formula to its M2 and M4 cousins, with components like the bonnet and roof being made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP).

BMW Blog reports that BMW’s M Division will also remap the car’s limited slip differential to make the sedan more entertaining (as in, tail happy) around corners.