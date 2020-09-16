BMW working on 128ti performance hatch to take on the Golf GTI
MUNICH - BMW already has a performance hatch in the form of the M135i xDrive, but the German carmaker is now also working on a more affordable front-wheel drive alternative that will likely go head-to-head with Volkswagen’s Golf GTI.
Interestingly, the BMW 128ti brings back the ti badge that was most recently used on the E36 and E46 generation 3 Series Compact models, but which also harks back to the legendary 2002 of the 1960s.
The new 128ti will be powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine tuned to produce 195kW, and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to factory claims the new performance hatch will be capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.
It certainly helps that the 128i is a good 80kg lighter than the all-wheel-driven M135i xDrive.
However, BMW insists that this is far more than just a new 1 Series variant.
In addition to many unique exterior and interior features, the suspension and steering systems have been comprehensively reworked by the M division to give the car a sportier feel. It also sits 10mm lower to the ground than regular 1 Series hatchbacks.
The new BMW 128ti is currently undergoing final tests on the Nurburgring and surrounding country roads ahead of it hitting international markets from November 2020 onwards.
IOL Motoring
