BMW working on 128ti performance hatch to take on the Golf GTI

MUNICH - BMW already has a performance hatch in the form of the M135i xDrive, but the German carmaker is now also working on a more affordable front-wheel drive alternative that will likely go head-to-head with Volkswagen’s Golf GTI.

Interestingly, the BMW 128ti brings back the ti badge that was most recently used on the E36 and E46 generation 3 Series Compact models, but which also harks back to the legendary 2002 of the 1960s.

The new 128ti will be powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine tuned to produce 195kW, and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to factory claims the new performance hatch will be capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

It certainly helps that the 128i is a good 80kg lighter than the all-wheel-driven M135i xDrive.

However, BMW insists that this is far more than just a new 1 Series variant.