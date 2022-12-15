Bold looking JAC T9 Hunter bakkie coming to SA in diesel and electric guises

Johannesburg - Another Chinese contender will soon be gunning for a slice of South Africa’s hotly contested bakkie market, with the JAC T9 Hunter set to hit our shores in 2023. The importer has confirmed that the new JAC T9 Hunter will go on sale in the second half of 2023, with the diesel derivatives hitting the market first. These will be followed by a plug-in hybrid model at the end of 2023, and a fully-electric variant in early 2024, which will surely be Mzansi’s first electric bakkie offering.

Although details of the hybrid and electric variants have yet to be released, JAC has confirmed that the four diesel models, offered in 4x2 and 4x4 guises, will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel motor that produces 125kW and 410Nm. A ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox will be standard on all four models. JAC claims a braked towing capacity of 3 500kg. As you’d expect, the 4x4 models will feature a part-time system with a low-range transfer case as well as a rear diff lock. The JAC T9 Hunter is a fairly big bakkie. With an overall length of 5 330mm, it is slightly longer than the Toyota Hilux (5 324mm) but shorter than the new Ford Ranger (5 350).

The bakkies will be well equipped too, with standard features including a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, heated and power-adjustable front seats with partial leather trim, climate control with rear ventilation and a 220V power outlet. Safety kit includes seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rear-cross traffic alert and surround-view parking camera. "We are excited about the imminent arrival of the new T9 Hunter range. Bakkie buyers will love its large body design because local customer research highlights that a bakkie's actual size is one of the most important buying motivators when it is purchased," said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.

