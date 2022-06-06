Bonnets & Boots EP17: BMW 3 Series, Jeep Gladiator and other exciting new models

Johannesburg - From imminent launches to the more distant prospects, the latest episode of the IOL Motoring Podcast Bonnets & Boots takes a look at many exciting new products that are heading our way soon.

Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey as they discuss the recently facelifted BMW 3 Series and new M4 Edition, as well as numerous cars that are launching in South Africa this month, including the Toyota Starlet, Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Taigo and Honda HR-V.