Bonnets & Boots EP17: BMW 3 Series, Jeep Gladiator and other exciting new models

Johannesburg - From imminent launches to the more distant prospects, the latest episode of the IOL Motoring Podcast Bonnets & Boots takes a look at many exciting new products that are heading our way soon.
Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey as they discuss the recently facelifted BMW 3 Series and new M4 Edition, as well as numerous cars that are launching in South Africa this month, including the Toyota Starlet, Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Taigo and Honda HR-V.
Looking further into the future the team also takes a look at the rumoured five-door Suzuki Jimny as well as the all-new Mahindra Scorpio.
On a more futuristic note, Willem walks us through the practicalities of living with an electric car, after having spent a week with the Audi e-tron Sportback.
All this and more in Episode 17 of Bonnets & Boots.
