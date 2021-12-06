Bonnets & Boots: In this week’s podcast we take a look at the best affordable SUVs

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 4 now live

Johannesburg - In the fourth episode of the IOL Motoring podcast, we take a look at the best compact SUVs on the market. The segment has literally exploded in the last year, with new entrants from Toyota, Suzuki, Nissan, Kia, Chery, Haval and more. But are they any good? Motoring co-ordinator Willem van de Putte and live editor Jason Woosey compare their notes.