Bonnets & Boots: In this week’s podcast we take a look at the best affordable SUVs
Bonnets & Boots: Episode 4 now live
Johannesburg - In the fourth episode of the IOL Motoring podcast, we take a look at the best compact SUVs on the market. The segment has literally exploded in the last year, with new entrants from Toyota, Suzuki, Nissan, Kia, Chery, Haval and more. But are they any good? Motoring co-ordinator Willem van de Putte and live editor Jason Woosey compare their notes.
The latest episode also takes a look at what’s been trending in the news over the last week, including a comparison of current fuel prices versus 10 years ago and what’s driving the steep increases. Without further ado, click on the embed below to view Episode 4: