Bonnets & Boots: IOL Motoring podcast, Episode 3 is all about the cars we love
Share this article:
Bonnets and Boots: Episode 3 now live:
Johannesburg - The IOL Motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots is all about what’s under the bonnet and how much you can fit in the boot, but the third episode in the series puts aside all practical considerations to indulge in the cars we really love.
In this episode IOL sub and fellow gearhead Megalen Govender joins the usual suspects - IOL editor Lance Witten, group motoring co-ordinator Willem van de Putte and live editor Jason Woosey - for a lively discussion about the cars that made us love cars in the first place.