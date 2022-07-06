Bonnets & Boots podcast, EP19: Interview with Ford Africa President Neale Hill

Johannesburg - South Africans are clearly very excited about the launch of the new Ford Ranger, but what else does the future hold for the Blue Oval?
For the latest episode of Bonnets & Boots, the IOL Motoring team had the privilege of interviewing Neale Hill, who is the President of Ford Motor Company Africa.
The Ford boss is down-to-earth as well as passionate and extremely knowledgeable about the motor industry as a whole. In this interview we chat about the new locally-built Ranger and what it means for the bakkie market. We also asked some of the hard questions about Ford’s current passenger car line-up as well as the future of the South African motor industry amid the rapid global shift towards electrification.
To view the full interview, click on the video link above the story, sit back and enjoy!
