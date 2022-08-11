Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP21: New Range Rover, Nissan’s SA plans, Honda Civic RS

Published 2h ago

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 21

Johannesburg - The new-generation Range Rover is possibly one of the most complete cars ever created, says Willem van de Putte after attending the local launch in Cape Town.

We also take a look at Nissan’s plans for South Africa following a recent plant visit in Rosslyn, which brings us to a discussion on the future of electrification in the South African car industry.

Moving back to petrol power, we also take a spin in the recently launched Honda Civic RS and we look ahead to the upcoming Civic Type R.

All this and more in the latest episode of Bonnets & Boots (to access it click on the video at the top of this page).

