Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP21: New Range Rover, Nissan’s SA plans, Honda Civic RS

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 21
Johannesburg - The new-generation Range Rover is possibly one of the most complete cars ever created, says Willem van de Putte after attending the local launch in Cape Town.
We also take a look at Nissan’s plans for South Africa following a recent plant visit in Rosslyn, which brings us to a discussion on the future of electrification in the South African car industry.
Moving back to petrol power, we also take a spin in the recently launched Honda Civic RS and we look ahead to the upcoming Civic Type R.
All this and more in the latest episode of Bonnets & Boots (to access it click on the video at the top of this page).
