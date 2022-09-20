Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP23: Electric muscle cars; Haval H6; Honda HR-V; Porsche GT4 RS

With the Formula One season setting the stage for a Max victory we take a look at the season so far before launching into a discussion on muscle cars as well as some new SUV products that have just landed in South Africa.

Will the future of the muscle car be electric? We don’t think anything will ever rival the soul-stirring sound of a V8, but Dodge seems to think it has created a viable alternative that’s electric and noisy.

Finally, we take a closer look at some of the new models we’ve driven lately, including the Haval H6 GT, Honda HR-V and Porsche Cayman GT4 RS.

IOL Motoring