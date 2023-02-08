Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP28: Ineos Grenadier, Toyota’s future plans and more

Published 1h ago

In the latest episode of Bonnets & Boots, Willem van de Putte kicks things off with a closer look at the highly capable Ineos Grenadier, fresh from its international launch in Scotland.

Next up, we take a look at some of Toyota’s future plans, including rumours of a hybrid Hilux, and we bring you impressions of the new Lexus UX from its local launch in Cape Town.

The team also takes a closer look at the new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door, from its international reveal event that we attended in January.

