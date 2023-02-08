Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP28: Ineos Grenadier, Toyota’s future plans and more

In the latest episode of Bonnets & Boots, Willem van de Putte kicks things off with a closer look at the highly capable Ineos Grenadier, fresh from its international launch in Scotland.
Next up, we take a look at some of Toyota’s future plans, including rumours of a hybrid Hilux, and we bring you impressions of the new Lexus UX from its local launch in Cape Town.
The team also takes a closer look at the new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door, from its international reveal event that we attended in January.