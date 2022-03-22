Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Bonnets & Boots: Suzuki’s fuel-saving Celerio, Volvo’s plug-in hybrid models

Published 46m ago

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 12 is now live

Cape Town - With fuel prices skyrocketing, Suzuki has launched its frugal new Celerio at the right time and we spent some time with the new budget hatch at its local launch recently.

Story continues below Advertisment

Sticking with fuel savers, we also review Volvo’s new XC60 and XC90 plug-in hybrids - but do they really make sense? And is there hope of cheaper electric cars any time soon?

All this and more, including the upgraded Mahindra XUV300, Opel Zafira and Mazda’s upmarket push, in our latest IOL Motoring podcast.

IOL Motoring

