Bonnets & Boots: Toyota vs Suzuki; SA’s need for cheaper bakkies and more

Published 2h ago

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 13 is now live

Johannesburg - In the 13th episode of the IOL Motoring Podcast Bonnets & Boots we put the spotlight on some of the new products that have come out of the Suzuki and Toyota stables, including the new Suzuki Celerio as well as the larger Baleno and its Toyota Starlet twin.

We also take a look at some of the new SUVs on the market, including the Nissan Terra, which we later learned was a limited model that’s no longer available in South Africa.

Finally we discuss South Africa’s need for more affordable bakkies and some options that might work well in our country, including the Ford Maverick.

IOL Motoring

