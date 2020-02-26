Budget 2020: Compulsory third party insurance mooted for SA motorists

Johannesburg - Is third party motor vehicle insurance set to become compulsory in South Africa?

During his 2020 Budget Speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that one way of getting the heavily indebted Road Accident Fund back into the green would be to introduce compulsory third party insurance. The Minister did not mention any plans to implement such legislation, but did insist that it was something that should be debated as soon as possible.

It also remains unclear how exactly this would be implemented. In some countries third the mandatory third party insurance is actually included in the on-road licencing fee, which makes for an uncomfortable expense upon renewal each year, but this method would probably be the most practical and effective way of forcing motorists to carry third party insurance, at the risk of having more unlicenced vehicles on the road.

But how much could third party cover cost motorists who are currently uninsured? This will vary from person to person, but we did a quick online quote on a South African insurer’s website and were quoted R157 per month for the minimum coverage amount of R1.3 million and R164pm for R5 million.

Why is compulsory third party insurance being mooted?