Bugatti could do something ‘insane’ like an SUV, new boss Rimac says

MOLSHEIM, FRANCE - Big changes are afoot at Bugatti, following Rimac’s recent acquisition of a majority stake in the French hypercar specialist, which will see the formation of a new company called Bugatti Rimac. This doesn’t mean that the Volkswagen Group will be out of the picture completely, with the German auto giant retaining a 45% stake. However Rimac, which builds the world’s fastest electric hypercar, will be in the driver’s seat, with its founder Mate Rimac expected to take the role of CEO.

Although the future product direction has yet to be officially confirmed, Mate Rimac reportedly has some big plans for Bugatti. In a recent interview with MotorTrend, Rimac hinted that he might do something ‘crazy’. "With this brand, you can do so much. Maybe an SUV or long hood coupe or something absolutely insane that no one thinks about," he told the US publication. That said, hypercars will remain a priority, and Bugatti is set to launch a fully-electric vehicle by the end of this decade, MotorTrend reports, while a petrol-electric hybrid model is also on the cards for an earlier date. And judging by what Rimac has concocted thus far, you can certainly expect even more insane levels of performance from future Bugatti’s.