Bugatti’s all-new 445km/h Tourbillon hypercar costs a cool R68 million

By: Double Apex The Chiron is no more. Say hello to the Bugatti Tourbillon, the latest in the ever-growing hypercar list from the German-owned French brand. Only 250 units will be built and they will go on sale from 2026 at a reported price of around 3.8 billion euro (R68 million).

That’s about half the production run of its predecessors the Veyron and Chiron. Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti, said: The development of the Bugatti Tourbillon was guided at every step by the 115 years of Bugatti history and the words of Ettore Bugatti himself. His mantras ‘if comparable it is no longer Bugatti’ and ‘nothing is too beautiful’ were a guiding path for me personally, as well as the design and engineering teams looking to create the next exciting era in the Bugatti hyper sports car story.

The Bugatti Tourbillon is all-new from the ground up. The basis is a new carbon-fibre monocoque. But the outward appearance seems somewhat evolutionary. There are strong links between its predecessor and the latest, which are all intentional. New W16 hybrid powerplant The biggest news for the Bugatti Tourbillon is the all-new powertrain. Bugatti has done away with the quad-turbo W16 used in the Veyron and Chiron. In its place there is a naturally aspirated V16 that revs to 9,000rpm. On its own the 8.3-litre Cosworth-developed ICE unit produces 736kW. That the same output of the original Veyron, which as boosted by four turbochargers. However, the powertrain also makes use of a trio of electric motors. There is a single motor sandwiched between the ICE and eight-speed transmission. Two others are sited on front axle, All up the hybridised system produces 1,324 kW (or 1,800 hp in old money). There is enough power from the electrical system to travel up to 60km without using any fuel.