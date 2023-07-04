The South African new vehicle market is known for defying the odds, and last month it did exactly that and then some. While the overall market grew by 14% versus the same month last year, the bakkie sector surged ahead with a year-on-year growth of 57.1%, according to figures released by The Automotive Business Council (Naamsa).

Granted, a shortage of Toyota Hiluxes this time last year, following the Prospecton factory flood, does skew the picture somewhat, although that only knocked the segment back by 20% at the time. With new volume models like the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max finding their groove, the bakkie market is looking surprisingly buoyant at the moment. Although the Hilux still dominated proceedings in June, with 3 792 units finding homes, the Ranger put on an impressive and consistent performance nonetheless, coming second in the bakkie rankings with a volume of 2 099.

The Isuzu D-Max trailed with 1 953 sales, ahead of the Nissan NP200 (1 108) and Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up (662). Bakkie Sales Ranking: June 2023 1. Toyota Hilux - 3 792 2. Ford Ranger - 2 099 3. Isuzu D-Max - 1 953 4. Nissan NP200 - 1 108 5. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 662 6. GWM P-Series - 430 7. Nissan Navara - 417 8. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 342 9. Volkswagen Amarok - 273 10. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 172 11. Suzuki Super Carry - 109 12. GWM Steed - 99 13. Jeep Gladiator - 83 14. Mitsubishi Triton - 69 15. Kia K2700 - 68 16. JAC T-Series - 59 17. Peugeot Landtrek - 59 18. Mahindra Bolero - 34 19. JAC X-Series - 27 20. Kia K2500 - 27 21. Volkswagen Transporter PU - 13 22. Mazda BT-50 - 5 Best of the mid-field one-tonners was the GWM P-Series, with 430 sales, followed by the Nissan Navara, Toyota Land Cruiser PU and new Volkswagen Amarok.

Among the lower-volume sellers, Stellantis South Africa enjoyed a stronger-than-usual month, with its Jeep Gladiator notching up 83 sales, outselling the Mitsubishi Triton, while the Peugeot Landtrek found 59 homes. Year to date, South Africa’s bakkie market is performing considerably well, with the first six months of the year seeing the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market growing by 20.3% versus the corresponding period in 2022. WesBank marketing head Lebo Gaoaketse believes there is hope for a stronger economy in the second half of the year thanks to more stable fuel prices and (hopefully) fewer interest rate adjustments.

“South Africa’s new vehicle market is almost counter-cyclical, displaying reassuring levels of growth that out-perform most sectors of the economy,” Gaoaketse said. “It is clear to see the correlation between actual market performance and levels of demand as measured by applications for finance, which are now firmly driving new vehicle deals as opposed to pre-owned purchases.” On the export front, June was a weaker month year-on-year for the motor industry, but Naamsa says overall momentum remains upward thanks to new model introductions by major exporters.