BYD electric vehicle maker sees sales surge in 2024

BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Chinese hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) maker, saw its sales surge in the second half of 2024 – aided by domestic subsidies aiming to entice drivers to ditch fossil fuel-powered cars. BYD saw a massive spike towards the end of the year, as it competes with Tesla to be the world’s best-selling electric vehicle maker.

Image: Graphic News The company says it sold 207,734 EVs in December, taking its 2024 tally to 1.77 million. Overall, it sold 4.25 million passenger cars last year (it stopped manufacturing vehicles powered solely by fossil fuels in 2022). BYD’s recent gains are being aided by domestic Chinese subsidies aiming to convince drivers to ditch petrol cars – it sells 90% of its vehicles in China.