Suspect has outstanding warrants for fines totaling R86 710.

Cape Town - The city's traffic services have nabbed a taxi driver who has 102 outstanding warrants of arrest. The 41-year-old driver was busted at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court this week. The driver made a brief appearance at the Cape Town Municipal Court, where he was released on R43 000 bail.

Traffic services spokesman Richard Coleman said the arrest formed part of the city's Operation Reclaim - a dedicated initiative to track down and bring to book the motorists who owe the city the biggests totals in unpaid fines - an effort which is often hampered by motorists whose address records are out of date or who provide traffic officers with false addresses at the time when the fines are issued.

“The suspect, who features on the list of Top 100 offenders, has 102 outstanding warrants, totalling R86 710," said Coleman. “He will appear in court again on 8 August.”

