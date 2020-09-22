Cape Town issues more than 57 000 traffic fines as traffic volumes rise

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s traffic department issued more than 57 000 fines over the past week. In a statement released on Monday, mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith said traffic violations made up just over 54,000 of the fines issued. He said 51 people were arrested, including seven for drunk driving, five for reckless driving and one for domestic violence. “An increase in traffic has meant an increase in related offences and within a 24-hour period, from Saturday to Sunday evening, 52 vehicle accidents were recorded. Drunk-driving arrests are slowly climbing upwards, while reports of assault also show an increase,” Smith said. He said the traffic service alone issued 54 196 fines, confiscated 129 cellphones, impounded 138 vehicles and arrested 40 people.

Smith said during an illegal street-racing operation in Bellville and Century City areas, three were arrested and 167 received fines. One driver was arrested for having a fraudulent motor vehicle licence and number plates.

Smith said the metro police and law enforcement continued its visibility patrols and assisted with land invasions operations across the city.

“There are hot spots from north to south and officers are called on to respond 24 hours a day.

“The onslaught on public land is relentless and impacts services and resources,” Smith said.

He said officers assisted during protest action and conducted autonomous and joint operations while responding to emergency calls from the public.

Smith has asked residents not to break the law as the economy reopens and lives go back to normal as the country enters level 1 of the lockdown on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)