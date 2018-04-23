Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's Transport Enforcement Unit (TEU) over the weekend impounded 57 Uber vehicles in the Green Point/Cape Town Central area and issued 84 fines for various offences, the city said on Monday.

The operations on Friday and Saturday followed complaints from the metered taxi industry about Uber drivers in recent weeks.

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: "The impoundments were effected as a result of drivers not having operating licences or operating contrary to their operating licences. We remind the public and Uber operators that all public transport operators are required to have valid operating licences and that no one is above the law."

Smith said the City has been devoted to enforcing the law in an even-handed manner so that Cape Town does nor see the kind of violence and conflict between different metered taxis and Uber that Johannesburg and other parts of Gauteng has seen in recent months.

In other enforcement actions, the Cape Town Traffic Service arrested 102 suspects – 90 for driving under the influence of alcohol - and issued nearly 3,000 fines, Smith said.

Meanwhile, the Metro Police assisted the South African Police Services (SAPS) in arresting two gunmen after a footchase and shoot-out in the Maitland Cemetery, leaving one of the suspects wounded by a police officer during the incident before he and his accomplice were apprehended.

"Elsewhere, the Metro Police arrested 70 suspects on various charges including illegal possession of drugs, fraudulent number plates, theft, possession of dangerous weapons and drunk driving," said Smith.

Metro Police members also recovered a stolen vehicle and issued a total of 979 fines for various bylaw and traffic offences.

African News Agency (ANA)



