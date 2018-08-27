Five top tips to extend the life of your tyres
At worst we might be indifferent to tyres, but we don’t hate them, unless we have to replace them unexpectedly.27 August 2018 | Industry news
At worst we might be indifferent to tyres, but we don’t hate them, unless we have to replace them unexpectedly.27 August 2018 | Industry news
Before being stung by that sweet-looking 'deal of a lifetime', check out this vital advice first6 April 2018 | Motoring
Many people look at buying a new car at this time of year. Here are seven factors to consider before you sign on the dotted line.21 December 2017 | Safety
Many consumers are fearful of being turned down for credit. Follow these handy tips to get it right first time.17 August 2017 | Industry news
After the driest autumn in living memory, meteorologists say the Western Cape is about to be hit by the storm of the decade.6 June 2017 | Industry news
There are some great deals out there but it's important to know how to approach a used car purchase, Gumtree advises.31 March 2017 | Motoring
Modern cars are amazingly reliable, but when something does go wrong it always seems to happen in the worst possible place.17 June 2016 | Industry news
Classics can be a lot of fun but can also turn into a moneypit if you ignore the pitfalls.13 June 2014 | Motoring
Circuit racer and wet weather expert Gennaro Bonafede shares some pertinent advice.2 December 2013 | Motoring
Selling your car online is a good way to get the right price, if you do your homework.6 November 2013 | Motoring
At worst we might be indifferent to tyres, but we don’t hate them, unless we have to replace them unexpectedly.27 August 2018 | Industry news