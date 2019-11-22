TOKYO - Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is being allowed to talk to his wife after an eight-month ban on such contact while he awaits trial on financial misconduct charges.
Prosecutors had argued contact between him and Carole Ghosn ran the risk of tampering of evidence and fabricated story lines. Defense requests to let the couple communicate were rejected six times before the Tokyo court granted permission on Friday.
The Ghosns can talk for one hour by video call in the presence of lawyers, and the content of their discussion is restricted and must be reported to the court.
Prosecutors appealed the latest decision, but the court rejected their appeal, according to Ghosn’s spokespeople. Other details were not available.
Ghosn, who is out on bail, says he is innocent. He has been charged with under-reporting promised compensation and breaching trust in dubious payments.