Sant’Agata, Italy - If you are travelling to Italy soon, there’s a new must-see destination for petrolheads, whether you’re a fan of raging bulls or not. The Lamborghini Museum at Sant’Agata Bolognese has adopted a new look and name, MUDETEC (The Museum of Technology).

The new interactive space showcases the secrets of Lamborghini and its world through the innovations and tales of excellence that not only revolutionised the company itself, but the entire panorama of the automotive industry, creating wild new concepts and casting foundations for the design and technology of tomorrow.

Walk down memory lane

A special tour takes visitors on a journey of discovery through the brand and its masterpieces: each said to be the result of ongoing investment in research and development and its huge contribution to Automobili Lamborghini.

From the iconic 350 GT, Miura, Countach and LM002, to the more recent and exclusive Asterion with hybrid technology, the Centenario, and the Aventador SVJ, visitors can learn more about the engineering, design and leadership in the application of carbon fibre and Forged Composites.

This is accompanied by the story of electronics and recent innovative technologies implemented in the Huracá* and Aventador, such as ALA active aerodynamics

Future shapers since 1963

‘Future Shapers since 1963’ is an exhibition celebrating the relaunch of the Lamborghini Museum.

The exhibition takes lucky visitors on a virtual journey through the decades, with a focus on vehicles that revolutionised the marque at the time they were built.

People can actually interact with the exhibits through touchscreens offering exclusive historic and specific technical information, photos, and original sketches and videos.

Dawn of whacky racers

The 60s are marked by the 350 GT, the first sports car designed by Lamborghini; the Miura, the fastest car in the world when it made its debut; and the Espada, the first four-seater sports car with a powerful V12 engine and offering every comfort available at the time.

The Countach is the car of the 70s that revolutionised the industry with its futuristic design and unseen cutting-edge hi-tech solutions, such as its longitudinal rear engine and scissor doors, still affectionately called ‘Lambo doors’ today.

The 80s saw the arrival of the LM002, Lamborghini’s first off-roader and the forerunner of today’s luxury, high performance SUVs.

In the 90s it was the turn of the Diablo GT’s futuristic looks: the world’s fastest series car at the time.

Technological titans

The new millennium got off to a flying start with the Sesto Elemento, a masterpiece of engineering with an exceptional power to weight ratio and built entirely in carbon fibre: a material in which Automobili Lamborghini has made considerable innovation and progress through research and development.

The journey continues with the story of the most recent challenges in technology: hybridisation for the concept Asterion; the ALA system (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) for the Huracá* Performante; and LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) for the Aventador SVJ, the new Huracá* EVO and the Urus: the first Super SUV in the world, designed at a time when it seemed impossible to combine the worlds of the super sports car and the SUV.

Visitors to the Lambo museum can finally enjoy a virtual driving experience in a new simulator, and also take a tour of the actual production line.

Make a booking

The exhibition is open daily from 16 April to 31 October 2019, from 9.30am am to 6pm.

You can contact Lamborghini SA for further information on how to book and visit the museum.