Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to rename its midsize SUV

WASHINGTON - The Cherokee Nation in the US has asked for its tribal name to be removed as a nameplate from Jeep SUVs, while also calling for a dialogue with the carmaker on "cultural appropriateness."

The Native American group's principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr told Jeep's parent company Stellantis that "he does not condone" the use of the name Cherokee on the vehicles, according to a statement.

Hoskin made the comments last month in response to an inquiry from Car & Driver and subsequently held a Zoom call with representatives of the carmaker, who had contacted him, the group said.

"I think we're in a day and age in this country where it's time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots from their products, team jerseys and sports in general," Hoskin said in his initial statement.

"I'm sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honour us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.