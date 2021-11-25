Chery offering one million kilometre engine warranty in SA, but there’s a catch

Johannesburg - Chery shocked the motoring world this week with the announcement that it would offer a one million kilometre engine warranty on its new Tiggo 4 Pro, which is the first product to be officially launched since the Chinese brand announced its local comeback earlier this year. This kind of warranty is unprecedented in South Africa, with the most impressive plans to date being Hyundai’s seven-year/200 000km powertrain coverage and Kia’s five-year unlimited kilometre general warranty.

But Chery’s million kilometre warranty comes with a few conditions. Not only must the owner cover the million kays within 10 years, but the engine warranty only applies to the first owner of the vehicle. Here’s how Chery explains it: “The warranty has two elements. A standard 5-year/150 000km factory warranty applies to all new Tiggo 4 Pro models sold. This warranty remains with the vehicle.

“The second, a free extension for another 5 years and a massive 850 000km focussed on the engine, is added automatically at the end of the first warranty, provided that the vehicle is still owned by the original owner.” There is another condition, in that in order to keep the vehicle under warranty, the owner must service and repair it at an official Chery dealership, using original Chery parts and components. So there you have it. If you want a car that you can keep for 10 years and put a lot of mileage on (listen up reps) then Chery’s warranty will offer you fantastic peace of mind. Keeping in mind, however, that most people will only cover 200 000 to 300 000km in a decade.