Chery produces 15 millionth vehicle as sales and exports boom for the Chinese carmaker

Chery Auto has just produced its 15 millionth vehicle globally, which is a significant milestone considering that the Chinese carmaker is just 27 years old. The milestone vehicle was a Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max produced in the company’s Brazilian manufacturing plant, which rolled off the line just before three other vehicles from plants in Egypt, Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

The 20 millionth vehicle is not far off, however, as Chery sold a record 1.88 million vehicles in 2023, marking year-on-year growth of 52.6%. The carmaker’s sales grew a further 48.4% in the first half of 2024, with the 1.1 million mark being reached in just six months. The firm’s exports grew by 101% last year, cementing 21 consecutive years as China’s top passenger car exporter. Chery made its debut on the Fortune Global 500 list on August 5, ranking in 385th position, with a revenue of R720 billion.

The automaker currently operates in 80 countries around the world, and re-entered the South African market in 2021. In the space of three years it has become a permanent fixture in the country’s top 10 brand sales list, ranking eighth in September and seventh in August. Its Tiggo 4 Pro is one of the country’s top-selling compact SUVs, and it will soon be joined by the Tiggo Cross, which is sold as the new Tiggo 4 Pro in some markets.