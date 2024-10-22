Chery reveals Hilux-rivalling bakkie, and it looks set to reach South Africa by 2026

It didn’t take Chery long to become a formidable player in the SUV space and now the Chinese auto giant is vying for a slice of the double cab bakkie action. Chery used its annual User Summit in Wuhu, China, to present a concept vehicle called the KP11, which is set to spawn a new global pick-up model that will rival the likes of Toyota’s Hilux and Ford’s Ranger, as well as a growing number of Chinese entrants, such as the GWM P-Series and JAC T9.

Given how production-ready it looks, the double cab show vehicle is unlikely to transform too significantly in its transition into a showroom-spec vehicle. It’s also looking set to arrive in South Africa in the not-too-distant future, with Cars.co.za reporting that Chery Auto SA aims to introduce the new bakkie model by late 2025 or early 2026. Little else is known about Chery’s upcoming bakkie, but it will reportedly feature body-on-frame construction just like its one-tonne rivals on the market.

Sadly it appears that a diesel engine is not in the pipeline as yet. Autoindustriya reports that the KP11 will launch with a 2.4-litre turbopetrol option, and that plug-in hybrid and range-extended electric versions will also be offered. The same publication also said that it will be offered in two spec grades, these being ‘Off-Road’ and ‘Urban’. No one has seen the bakkie concept’s cabin as yet, with the show model being built around a mock-up chassis, but given what Chery has been launching of late, you can almost certainly expect a high-tech cabin, likely with a dual-screen layout.