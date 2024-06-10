Chinese brand LDV previews Fortuner rivalling D90 SUV for South Africa

But that’s just the beginning as the new-to-us automotive brand, owned by Chinese auto giant SAIC, is also set to launch the G90 MPV, 610+ van range as well as the D90 SUV.

LDV recently hit the ground running in South Africa with its T6 range of double cab bakkies.

The first D90 units have already arrived on local shores, and the carmaker is busy homologating the vehicle ahead of its local launch that’s scheduled for later this year.

Set to rival popular family-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and soon-to-be-facelifted Isuzu MU-X, the seven-seat LDV D90 is based on the aforementioned T60 bakkie range.

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 160kW and 500Nm, pairing with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive system with low range. The range-topping version reportedly adds front and rear differential locks to the mix.