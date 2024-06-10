Chinese brand LDV previews Fortuner rivalling D90 SUV for South Africa

LDV recently hit the ground running in South Africa with its T6 range of double cab bakkies.
But that’s just the beginning as the new-to-us automotive brand, owned by Chinese auto giant SAIC, is also set to launch the G90 MPV, 610+ van range as well as the D90 SUV.
The first D90 units have already arrived on local shores, and the carmaker is busy homologating the vehicle ahead of its local launch that’s scheduled for later this year.
Set to rival popular family-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and soon-to-be-facelifted Isuzu MU-X, the seven-seat LDV D90 is based on the aforementioned T60 bakkie range.
It will be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 160kW and 500Nm, pairing with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive system with low range. The range-topping version reportedly adds front and rear differential locks to the mix.
The importer says pricing will be confirmed shortly, but expect it to come at a premium over the higher-spec Max double cab equivalents, which are priced from R670,000 to R790,000.
Buyers can look forward to generous spec levels, with standard features including leather upholstery, sunroof, dual wireless charging pads and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Cars.co.za reports.
The higher-spec version adds items such as a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL sound system as well as heating and massaging functions for the front seats among other additions, the publication reports.
LDV is likely to play a strong value card with its new three-row SUV, but it won’t be without competition from its home country, with JAC also looking set to launch a similar model in South Africa later this year, based on its new T9 bakkie.
IOL Motoring