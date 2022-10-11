Chinese EV maker Nio is hoping to take on the German titans

Berlin - Chinese electric carmaker Nio launched in Germany this month, hoping competitive prices and an innovative battery swap system can help it take on world-renowned local automotive brands. The vehicle maker held an event in Berlin to mark the start of sales of its ES8 SUV and ETV models in Europe's biggest economy.

Facing stiff competition in the home of well-known brands from Porsche to Mercedes-Benz, Nio hopes to get an edge over rivals with a system that allows batteries to be quickly exchanged. Instead of recharging their car, motorists can swap their drained battery for a fully charged one in a matter of minutes at an automated station. "By 2025 we will be present in 25 countries and regions," chief executive William Li said in the German capital.

The company plans to install a thousand such stations outside China - and mainly in Europe - by 2025, Nio president Qin Lihong, told German daily Handlesblatt earlier this month. A station has just opened in Zusmarshausen, on a motorway between Munich and Stuttgart. The Chinese company wants to become "a serious competitor in the premium segment", said Qin.

Nio launched in Norway last year, its first foray into Europe, and has so far sold just 750 vehicles there. But experts believe it could represent serious competition for more established rivals. "They will become, like Tesla, major competitors for German carmakers," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, a German automotive expert.

