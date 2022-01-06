Chrysler to become all-electric by 2028 and the new Airflow concept paves the way

Las Vegas - Historic US car brand Chrysler plans to transition to an all-electric line-up by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced on Wednesday. Chrysler, founded in 1925 in Detroit, announced the new target as it unveiled an all-electric concept vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

The carmaker plans to launch its first all-electric vehicle by 2025. The concept vehicle offers connections to customers' digital apps and music, and "intuitive" artificial intelligence, Stellantis said. "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. While Wednesday's announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.

Stellantis has promised "best-in-class fully electrified solutions" for all 14 brands, which range from European mainstays like Peugeot and Fiat to American truck makers Ram and Jeep. Stellantis was formed in January 2021 through the merger of Peugeot SA with Fiat Chrysler. The Chrysler announcement comes a day after Ford unveiled plans to nearly double production capacity for the electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck due to strong demand.