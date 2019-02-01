London - Jeremy Clarkson, and his co-stars Richard Hammond and James May have ruffled their fair share of feathers over the years with their blokey humour that often tests, and sometimes surpasses, the limits of political correctness. They’ve been accused of making racist jokes on more than one occasion, and the list goes on.

The former Top Gear trio who currently present The Grand Tour have now found themselves facing the wrath of British pop star Will Young for “homophobic” comments made during a recent episode in the recently released third GT season.

While travelling across Columbia in a Jeep Wrangler to “view wildlife” James May comments that the 4x4 is “a very popular car with the gay community”, The Guardian reported.

They then ponder the meaning of the term LGBT, with Clarkson speculating that it might stand for “lesbian, bacon, transgender”, all while It’s Raining Men plays on the radio. Finally, Hammond concludes that the Wrangler is best paired with “some nice chaps, suede, but ventilated at the back”.

After viewing the episode, Will Young gave them a proper lashing on Twitter, accusing the trio of being “f*cking pathetic”, “homophobic”, “uncomfortable with their sexuality” as well as “bigoted immature babies of men”.

Smith even took a swipe at Amazon for airing the show (and for not responding to his initial Tweets), even hinting at legal action and stating “I want Amazonprime and the producers of grand tour to meet young lgbt who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives..”.

(Warning: strong language to follow)

1. I love cars always have always will. 2. I loved going on top gear 3. Excited about watching new Top gear and I’m afraid 3 heterosexual men SO uncomfortable with their sexuality that they reference in some lame way a Wrangler Jeep being a Gay mans car — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

.... and then Hammond and May’s ‘quips’ to Clarkson wearing chaps , a pink shirt , he should get some moisturiser . It’s fucking pathetic and actually homophobic . And screw them and the show and Amazon (who by the way is a wonderful organisation I hope to forge a relationship.. — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

. relationship with through lgbt content ) for putting this shaming archaic trype out. @amazonprimenow it’s insulting and they can’t rest on laurels of ‘oh we are just politically incorrect’ It’s sad and shaming , bigoted and for fucks sake grow up. How dare they stereotype — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

Gay men . I DON’T drive a Wrangler Jeep. I DON’T wear pink shirts . I DON’T wear arseless chaps. You can be honest and funny without this ridiculous ‘lad’ ooh being gay and let’s laugh about it mentality . It’s repulsive and how DARE you do it and put it out @PrimeVideo — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

No word from @PrimeVideo so @Ofcom beckons . Enough is enough and I’m pissed and fed up. I want Amazonprime and the producers of grand tour to meet young lgbt who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives.: — Will Young (@willyoung) January 29, 2019

When eventually pulled into the argument by another Twitter user, Jeremy Clarkson did not seem fazed, asking “What homophobic jokes?” in reply.

What homophobic jokes? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) January 29, 2019

IOL Motoring



