Is it really worth investing in classic cars?
Latest SA Wealth Report shows classics remain a popular investment channel for investors wanting to grow their wealth.27 August 2018 | Industry news
Latest SA Wealth Report shows classics remain a popular investment channel for investors wanting to grow their wealth.27 August 2018 | Industry news
Fifty years later, up pops the ‘Penny Lane’ car that was commissioned by the Beatles.16 August 2018 | Motoring
Take a few moments to watch the video before you read this original, unrestored 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO's amazing story.22 June 2018 | Industry news
The much-anticipated third annual Concours South Africa will be held in Sun City this August. Here's what to expect:27 April 2018 | Industry news
Both exhibitor and visitors numbers were up, including a number of rare and unusual vehicles not seen before at Timour Hall.22 January 2018 | Motorsport
Latest SA Wealth Report shows classics remain a popular investment channel for investors wanting to grow their wealth.27 August 2018 | Industry news