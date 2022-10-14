Classic Fords galore at this hidden gem of a museum in White River

White River - If you’re a Ford fan with an appetite for history then the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit is undoubtedly on your bucket list. Of course, not everyone has the means to make that trip, but local fans do at least have another option. Situated in the quiet town of White River, Mpumalanga, is a privately-owned museum filled with vintage and classic Fords, most of them in perfectly restored condition.

Owned by Herman Nel, this Museum is considered one of the town’s must-visit attractions. But there’s more to this attraction than just the metal, as Nel likes to keep his guests entertained by sharing vivid stories of his adventures on the road. “For those who want to see Ford’s product evolution unfold from past to present right before their eyes, in one of the most unlikely of places, it doesn’t get better than Herman Nel’s museum,” said Ford SA’s communications boss Minesh Bhagaloo. “Collections like this remind us of Henry Ford’s unwavering vision when he set out to revolutionise transport in 1908. The collection includes many examples that show how Ford adapted to changing demands and industry trends over the years. These vehicles, along with Nel’s enthusiasm, have helped connect old fans with their Ford hero cars, while inspiring new fans who might follow in Nel’s footsteps,” he added.

For Nel the bug bit early, when at the age of 22 he got behind the wheel of a Ford Zephyr. Ever since then, Nel has been collecting every type of Ford he could get his hands on, and he often performs aspects of the restoration work, such as spray painting, himself. Although there are plenty of exotic looking machines in the garage, Nel counts among his favourites a pair of Sierras that are in perfect shape despite both having covered around 300 000km. The museum has grown outwards and upwards over the years as new vehicles were added. Nel estimates that he has more than 60 Fords safely stored across the museum’s three levels, spanning an area that covers approximately two thousand square metres.

There is also a 6 000-strong model car collection as well as numerous books that provide information on the cars that are on display. Highlights include the Ford Model T, Model A, a 1957 Thunderbird and Club Victoria, as well as a 1940 Ford V8 pickup. The latter used Ford’s commercial car chassis in a successful attempt to combine passenger car comfort with car-like appearance. Best of all, entry to the museum is free, and its owner never gets tired of meeting new visitors who share his passion.

