LONDON - He probably wouldn’t be welcome at an Extinction Rebellion protest – but Jeremy Clarkson now admits he is convinced that climate change is real after all. The former Top Gear host, who recently branded activist Greta Thunberg a "spoilt brat", has been a longstanding critic of so-called "eco-mentalists".

However, he has described experiencing an epiphany while filming his new show The Grand Tour in south-east Asia.

Clarkson, 59, had intended to take a jet boat from Siem Reap in Cambodia to Vung Tau in Vietnam with co-stars Richard Hammond and James May. The trio were forced to wade through the Tonle Sap lake – part of the Mekong River system – because it had dried up to the depth of a puddle.